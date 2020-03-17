Coronavirus: Barbados Fire Service suspends station tours

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Barbados Fire Service (BFS) will suspend all station tours from Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. In addition, all non-essential visits to fire stations, outside of legitimate business transactions, are discouraged and people are asked to contact the BFS at 535-7800 to have their queries addressed.
This forms part of the BFS’ contingency plan to maintain public health and safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The management of the BFS thanks the public for its cooperation.
