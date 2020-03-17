Don't Miss
Coronavirus: Barbados Fire Service suspends station tours

By BGIS
March 16, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Barbados Fire Service (BFS) will suspend all station tours from Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. In addition, all non-essential visits to fire stations, outside of legitimate business transactions, are discouraged and people are asked to contact the BFS at 535-7800 to have their queries addressed.

This forms part of the BFS’ contingency plan to maintain public health and safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The management of the BFS thanks the public for its cooperation.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

