Coronavirus: Avoid going to the bank, says Barbados Bankers Association

BARBADOS NATION) — The Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) is urging members of the public to avoid going to the bank and use the online services as it monitors the emergence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases across the Caribbean.

In a statement, TBBA says it wants to “reassure customers that Banks are taking steps to protect their staff and customers, as far as possible, from inadvertently contracting and/or spreading the virus, as they access banking services around the country”.

To date, no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Barbados.

Local banks have increased their internal cleaning protocols and sanitary provisions will be in place.

“In keeping with the public advisories of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other healthcare officials, the standard practices and steps for personal protection should be observed when accessing banking services, especially if visiting Bank Branches,” the release said.

The following tips were offered to minimise the risk to customers and staff:

• Reduce your in-Branch transactions and use your Bank’s digital and online channels whenever possible.

• Bank online or by telephone.

• Avoid the crowd at the Branch – use your Bank’s ATM machines, conveniently located around the country.

• Try as much as possible to limit cash transactions and use your bank cards instead.

• If you have virus symptoms, avoid going into a Bank Branch.

• If you must visit a Branch, avoid contact with people or surfaces in the public spaces and limit the time you spend in any Bank Branch.

