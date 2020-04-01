Don't Miss

Coronavirus: Availability of healthcare facilities during the 24 hour shutdown

By Ministry of Health
April 1, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness informs the public that during the 24 hour shutdown
from Wednesday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 7, 2020, various wellness centres and respiratory clinics will be open to the public for persons with medical emergencies.

The schedule wellness centres and respiratory clinics and opening hours are as follows:

Gros Islet Polyclinic Respiratory clinic
• 8 a.m. – midnight
• Respiratory clinic open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Babonneau Wellness Centre
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

La Clery (Respiratory clinic)
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Respiratory clinic open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Castries Wellness Centre
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Bexon Wellness Centre
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

– La Croix Maingot
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dennery Hospital (Respiratory clinic)
• 7 a.m. to midnight
• Respiratory clinic open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Micoud Wellness Centre
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre (Respiratory clinic)
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Respiratory clinic open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Soufriere Hospital
• 24 hours
• Respiratory clinic open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anse La Raye
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Canaries Wellness Centre
• 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

