Coronavirus: American Airlines suspends flights to Guyana

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — American Airlines will be suspending its flights to several locations across the world including Guyana from Monday (March 16, 2020) through to May 6, 2020, in response to the rapid spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline said it is implementing a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S.

“This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19),” the airline said.

Flights will be suspended from the John F. Kennedy Airport and the Miami International Airport to Brazil and Georgetown among other ports, according to the statement.

American Airlines which began flying to Guyana in December 2018, has reduced its international capacity by 75%.

Guyana has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 over the past week –all linked to one family which travelled from the United States on March 7.

The COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019 has spread to 146 countries according to the World Health Organisation.

The airline listed suspension of flights to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, a phased approach to suspending flights to Europe and several South American ports.

The airline has announced its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 15 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom or Ireland, through May 31.

Additionally, American’s Reservations team promised to contact customers whose flights have been cancelled directly by email or telephone while customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly.

“If a flight is cancelled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.”

