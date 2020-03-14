Coronavirus: After School Programme at Phillip Marcellin Grounds postponed

Share This On:
(NOTICE) — As part of the global efforts to contain the spread and to mitigate the coronavirus the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment would like to inform the general public that the Community After School Programme activity-CASP MIX-UP which was scheduled to be held for Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds has been postponed until further notice.
