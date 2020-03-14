Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia reports its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Coronavirus: After School Programme at Phillip Marcellin Grounds postponed

By Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment
March 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share12
12 Shares

(NOTICE) — As part of the global efforts to contain the spread and to mitigate the coronavirus the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment would like to inform the general public that the Community After School Programme activity-CASP MIX-UP which was scheduled to be held for Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds has been postponed until further notice.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share12
12 Shares

More General Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.