Cornwall and Boatswain spur Hurricanes to unbelievable win

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb 10, CMC – An astounding bowling performance from Rahkeem Cornwall and Quinton Boatswain coupled with a dramatic batting collapse by the Windward Island Volcanoes, saw the Leeward Islands Hurricanes complete a dramatic win on the final day of their seventh round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship here Sunday.

Cornwall grabbed five wickets and Boatswain captured three wickets in three overs to help dismiss the Volcanoes for 228, 13 runs short of their victory target of 241, despite a fighting, unbeaten century from Sunil Ambris.

The Volcanoes had seemed on track for an expected victory, coasting at 135 for two at one stage with Ambris leading the charge.

And even when they lost three wickets the Volcanoes still looked like sure winners with the score on 222 for five, requiring only 19 more runs.

But in a spectacular turn of events, the Volcanes would lose their next five wickets for six runs, with their last four batsmen all scoring ducks.

Boatswain started the slide by dismissing Ray Jordan for 19 to break up a 70-run partnership between himself and Ambris.

One run later, Cornwall trapped Larry Edward leg before wicket for a duck as the Volcanoes slumped to 223 for seven.

Cornwall then bowled Josh Thomas with his very next delivery, before Boatswain’s heroics settled the affair.

After surviving for ten balls without scoring, Boatswain had Obed McCoy caught by Kieran Powell and then with his next delivery he bowled hurt Volcanoes captain Kirk Edwards, who had not batted in the first innings but had come out in an attempt to save the match.

Cornwall finished with five for 79 from his 25 overs, while Boatswain had the impressive figures of three for five from 2.4 overs.

The Volcanoes’ batting collapse overshadowed Ambris’ unbeaten knock of 102.

His sterling knock came from just 139 balls and he struck five boundaries and one six.