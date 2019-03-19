Corinth, SMC keep rolling in Massy schools cricket

Share This On:

(SNO) — The 2019 Massy United Insurance 50 Overs Under-19 Schools Cricket Tournament continued on Friday, March 15 with quarter-final action.

Advancing into the tournament’s semifinals at the completion of the four quarterfinal matches were Corinth Secondary, St Mary’s College, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and Micoud Secondary.

At the Balata Playing Field, Corinth Secondary completed a very comfortable 8-wicket victory over 2018 Massy United Insurance joint winner Entrepot Secondary.

Entrepot Secondary, after been inserted by Corinth Secondary, was bowled out for just 47 in 16.2 overs with Royce Paul making 22 and Ephron Charles, 11.

Seam bowler Mc Kale Nelson was Corinth Secondary’s best bowler with figures of 4 for 18 in 6 overs. Good support came from Kenrick James with 2 for 11 in 4 overs and Shahid Roberts and Lee Solomon with 1 wicket each.

Chasing 48 for victory and a berth into the semi-finals of the tournament, Corinth Secondary, led by captain Lee Solomon with 34 not out, easily got to their target, finishing on 49 for 2 in just 4.3 overs.

The wicket takers for Entrepot Secondary was Royce Paul with 2 for 16 in 2 overs.

RESULT: CORINTH SECONDARY DEFEATED ENTREPOT SECONDARY BY 8 WICKETS.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, St Mary’s College, led by a fine all-round performance by West Indies Under-15 player and team captain Ackeem Auguste, registered a well-deserved 84-run victory over Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary.

St Mary’s College, batting first in a game reduced to 43 overs a side, was dismissed for 201 in 34.4 overs with skipper Ackeem Auguste top-scoring with a well-composed knock of 87, which included 12 fours and 1 six. Other valuable scores came from Desne Gidharry with 22, Sherqwayne Prudent 14 and Zidane Arthur, 11.

Bowling for Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary, Jaden Elibox 4 for 58 in 9 overs, Keygan Arnold 2 for 38 in 9 overs, Udell Preville 2 for 39 in 9 overs, and 1 wicket to Sanjay Francis.

Chasing a victory target of 202, Leon Hess Comprehensive was bowled out for 117 runs in 30.4 overs with Keygan Arnold top-scoring with 48, Denzel Albert 15, Udell Preville 12 and Jaden Elibox, 10.

The chief destroyer with the ball for St Mary’s College was Ackeem Auguste with stand-out figures of 5 wickets for 8 runs in 5.4 overs with his leg spin. The other wicket takers were: Amari Venner with 3 for 34 in 5 overs, and 1 wicket to Ryan Goodman.

RESULT: ST MARY’S COLLEGE DEFEATED LEON HESS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY BY 84 RUNS.

At the Mindoo Philip Park, 2018 joint champions Sir Arthur Lewis Community College earned themselves a comfortable 117-run victory over Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary.

Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, batting first in a 42-over-a-side game, made 224 for 8 in their allocated overs with Rashaad Gaston making 43, Tyrel Chicot 42, Chaz Cepal 30, Kyle Adonis 25 not out and Simeon Gerson, 23.

Bowling for Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary, Kaj Roberts 4 for 38 in 9 overs, Chad Matial 2 for 45 in 8 overs and 1 wicket to Lester Mathurin.

In response, Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary was dismissed for 107 in 31.1 overs with Jurmill Dugaillard making 15, Tyrone Theodore 13 and Kaj Roberts, 11.

The wicket takers for Sir Arthur Lewis Community College were Simeon Gerson with 3 for 20 in 7 overs, Craig Elisee 3 for 23 in 5 overs, Tyrel Chicot 2 for 14 in 7.1 overs and 1 wicket each to Nyeem Rosemond and captain Rahym Joseph.

RESULT: SIR ARTHUR LEWIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DEFEATED BEANEFIELD COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY BY 117 RUNS.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Micoud Secondary got the better of Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary, winning by 2 wickets.

Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary, batting first, was dismissed for 99 in 16.3 overs with AJay Edward contributing 24 not out and Nick Jn Baptiste, 17.

The peak of the bowlers for Micoud Secondary was Dichege Henry with outstanding figures of 7 wickets for 21 runs in 6.3 overs. Marklin Estaphane lent good support with 2 for 24 in 7 overs.

Set a victory target of 100, Micoud Secondary, led by Jelan Justin with 17, finishing on 101 for 8 in 28.2 overs.

The main wicket takers for Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary were Stephane Theophane with 2 for 19 in 7 overs and Nick Jn Baptiste, 2 for 25 in 7 overs.

RESULT: MICOUD SECONDARY DEFEATED SOUFRIERE COMPREHENSIVE BY 2 WICKETS.