Corinth marches on in Massy cricket

(SNO) — Corinth Secondary (COR), Entrepot Secondary (ESS), Micoud Secondary (MSS), and Choiseul Secondary (CHOI) all found themselves in winners’ row on Thursday in the latest round of the 2019 Massy United Insurance 50 Over Under-19 Schools Cricket Tournament.

At the Balata Playing Field, Corinth Secondary maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament with a 129-run victory over Ciceron Secondary, their second loss.

COR made 210-5 in 30 overs, Keram Alphonse finishing unfortunately on a well-played 98 not out, with 7 fours and 10 sixes.

In reply, Ciceron were dismissed for just 81, as Windward Islands and West Indies youth player Lee Solomon took an amazing six wickets for nine runs in five overs.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, ESS registered a 247-run win over Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary.

ESS made 377-8 in 38 overs, Ephron Charles recording the tournament’s second century so far. Charles, a Windwards youth player, stroked a brilliant 102. Jequan Estaphane took 4-19 for CMMSS.

In reply, CMMSS was all out for 130 in 19.4 overs. Jaden Lafeuille took 5-24. Female player Zaida James contributed for ESS with bat and ball.

At the Wenn Playing Field in Mon Repos, MSS defeated Grande Riviere Secondary by nine wickets, their second victory in three matches.

GRSS was invited to bat first, and made just 75 in 21 overs, Maius Stanislaus making 22. Dekiege Henry took 4-40, Marklin Estaphane 3-15, and Brent Edward 3-20.

Chasing a victory target of 76, Cody Lesmond with 18 not out and Nean Deterville 16 not out brought Micoud Secondary to victory, finishing on 76 for 1 in 11 overs.

At the Piaye Playing Field, CHOI defeated Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary by 177 runs. CHOI made 237 all out in 41 overs, Darvel Edward top-scoring with a well played 71, Jim Peter, 30, and Kurvy Rosemond, 24. Bernard Calixte took 4-44 in 10 overs.

In response, VFCSS was dismissed for 60 in 16.5 overs, sinking to their third straight loss, after a sole win. Ed Cooper took four wickets, and conceded no runs, as CHOI got its second win.