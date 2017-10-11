Corinth man died from “decapitation secondary to hanging”: post mortem

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Corinth resident following the results of a post mortem examination conducted this week, according to law enforcement officials .

A police press release stated that on Sunday, October 8, 2017, about 7:30 a.m., officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station received a report of a suspected suicide at Corinth, Gros Islet.

On arrival at the scene, investigators met with emergency and other law enforcement officials who directed them to the body of a headless male lying on the ground. The head of the male was noticed next to the body.

The male individual was later identified as Paul Fanis, 56, of Corinth, Gros Islet.

Reliable sources have told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that a post mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 10 by Dr. Heather Samuel, revealed that Fanis died as a result of “decapitation secondary to hanging”.

Law enforcement sources confirm that the results of the post mortem confirm no foul play is suspected in Fanis’ death.

Following the Corinth resident’s death many persons on social media have been debating whether decapitation can occur during suicide by hanging.

There are many sources on the worldwide web stating this is possible.

One such source is sciencedirect.com which details the case report of a “decapitation as a result of suicide hanging”.

The abstract of the report states: “A report is presented on a 47 year old man who committed suicide by hanging himself from a staircase bannister of an apartment house. The man, weighing 144 kg jumped with the noose of a 2 cm thick and 2 m long hemp rope around his neck and was completely decapitated. Death from typical “normal” suicidal hanging is usually due to cerebral ischaemia caused by compression of the carotid (and vertebral) arteries.

“Except for bleeding at the clavicular insertions of the sternocleidomastoid muscles there are only occasional injuries to the cervical soft parts or hyoid bone and/or laryngeal cartilage. A fall with a noose around the neck, on the other hand, is associated with more frequent injuries to cervical structures through additional axial traction and radial shearing forces of the tightening noose. Complete decapitation can occur in rare cases under extreme conditions (heavy body weight, inelastic and/or thin rope material, fall from a great height).”

Further details on that report can be found by CLICKING HERE