Corinth man decapitated in suspected suicide (police report)

By RSLPF
October 9, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday October 8th, 2017, about 7:30pm, officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station received a report of a suspected suicide at Corinth, Gros Islet.

On arrival at the scene, investigators met with emergency and other law enforcement officials who directed them to the body of a headless male lying on the ground. The head of the male was noticed next to the body.

The male individual was later identified as Paul Fanus, 56 years of Corinth, Gros Islet. He was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

