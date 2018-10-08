Don't Miss
Cops nab suspect in hour-long rape on woman’s front lawn

By New York Post
October 8, 2018
Ever L. Martinez Reyes

(NEW YORK POST) – Cops busted the illegal immigrant who allegedly raped a woman during a horrific hour-long attack on her Long Island lawn, police said Saturday.

Ever L. Martinez Reyes, 24, of Roosevelt, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 28 attack, cops said.

He is an El Salvadoran immigrant who officials said is in the US illegally, Newsday said, quoting officials speaking at a Saturday press conference.

The 36-year-old victim was walking on Parsons Avenue in Freeport nearby Northeast Park around 1:30 a.m. when Reyes struck her in the face, knocking her unconscious, according to police.

When she woke up, she realized she was being sexually assaulted, police said.

“She was walking to the house when she got surprised by the guy, grabbed her behind and knocked her unconscious … dragged her to the grass … he raped her the whole hour,” the victim’s brother told News 12 Long Island at the time.

She even broke a window of her home, alerting family members, her brother said.

Reyes bolted when relatives ran outside.

His arraignment was pending Saturday morning.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

