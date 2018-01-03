Don't Miss
Cops ID stabbed mom in first NYC homicide of 2018

By New York Post
January 3, 2018
Vishwanand Loknath and Stacy Singh

(NEW YORK POST) – Police have identified the young mother fatally stabbed inside her Queens home — the first homicide of 2018 — before her suspected killer husband committed suicide.

Stacy Loknath, 26 was found dead inside the home on 103rd Avenue near 113th street in Ozone Park around 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. She was lying face-down with multiple stab wounds to her back, with a knife nearby, cops said.

The body of her husband, Vishwand Loknath, 42, was discovered earlier that day, around 12 p.m., hanging from a tree in Forest Park fewer than 2 miles from their home.

Authorities are investigating their deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

The couple leaves behind two small children, officials said.

