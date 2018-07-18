Cops found human remains ‘almost every day’ at property linked to alleged Gay Village killer

(NEW YORK POST) – It was a two-week search that Toronto cops will likely never forget.

Tasked with looking for evidence near a property linked to accused Gay Village serial killer Bruce McArthur, local authorities say they found human remains “almost every day” — sometimes as small as bone fragments or teeth.

McArthur had done some landscaping work at the home and reportedly kept his tools and supplies there.

“We essentially recovered different parts every day that we were digging,” Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, lead homicide detective on the case, told the Toronto Star.

Investigators began excavating on July 4 after K-9 units returned to the site and indicated that there may be remains present. They wrapped up their search on July 13.

“I can confirm that remains were found almost every day we were there,” said Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

It’s unclear whether the remains belong to any of the alleged McArthur victims that police have already identified, or possibly other victims. Officials said the identification process could take “days, weeks or months.”

McArthur, 66, is already facing eight counts of first-degree murder.

“We will notify the media of an update once any of the remains have been identified,” Gray said.

Authorities have conducted searches at dozens of properties across Toronto, which are linked to McArthur through his work as a landscaper.

Earlier this year, investigators found the dismembered remains of seven men inside large potted planters located at the same home where the most recent excavation took place.

McArthur was arrested back in January and initially charged with the murders of two men who went missing in 2017. He was later charged in the deaths of at least six others, some of whom had ties to Toronto’s Gay Village.

Police believe the sexagenarian selected his victims while cruising through the neighborhood or using gay dating apps. Some were said to be immigrants from South Asia or the Middle East.