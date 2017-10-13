Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATED: Cop injured in Castries waterfront accident

By SNO Staff
October 13, 2017
A male police officer has been injured after the motorcycle he was on collided with a car at the waterfront in Castries Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, according to law enforcement sources.

The special police constable reportedly sustained injuries to his head, a fractured right arm, and lacerations to his left leg.

He is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the car (PJ5240), a female, did not sustain any injuries.

Details of how the accident occurred were not immediately clear.

More details later.




