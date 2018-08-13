Convicted child rapist gets another life sentence for raping 5-y-o boy

(INEWS GUYANA) – Convicted child rapist, Mark Campbell who is already serving a life sentence for sodomising a young boy, was handed another life imprisonment term after he admitted to sexually penetrating a boy who was just five (5) years old.

The act was said to have occurred on April 16, 2013, at a community in Demerara. The boy was left in his care by the child’s mother.

After accepting his plea, Justice Priya Beharry handed down the court’s sentence.

Though highlighting that he didn’t waste the court’s time, the judge found Campbell to be unremorseful.

He was ordered that he spend 30 years in jail before he can be eligible for parole.

He was represented by attorney Clyde Forde while Lisa Cave appeared for the prosecution.

Campbell is currently serving life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

He was sentenced in October of last year for raping a male family member, who was seven and eight when he was violated, in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

Moreover, in January of this year, he was acquitted of another rape charge after he was indicted on two counts of child sexual activity with a family member.

The 12-member jury returned an 11-1 not guilty verdict on the first count after three hours of deliberations.

The jury was, however, unable to reach a formal verdict on the second count, and Justice Simone Morris Ramlall, who was presiding in this trial, announced that it was up to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide if Campbell would face another trial.

The incidents allegedly occurred in the county of Demerara during September 2011 and July 2013 when the child was three and five years old respectively.

The particulars of the charges contended that the acts were allegedly penetrative in nature.