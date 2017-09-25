Contractors, engineers, architects and other professionals meet to discuss best practice in light of a changing climate

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia (GOSL) is collaborating with the World Bank to develop and implement the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) twinned with the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR).

This project aims to measurably reduce vulnerability to natural hazards and to the adverse impacts of climate change in Saint Lucia.

The DVRP/PPCR is being led by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, through the Sustainable Development and Environment Division (SDED) and the Project Coordination Unit (PCU), respectively.

The magnitude and dimension of the infrastructural works to be undertaken under the DVRP/PPCR is unprecedented and every Saint Lucian stands to benefit.

A key component of the DVRP/PPCR is a Public Education and Awareness Strategy.

The overall goal of the public education strategy is to engender a sense of collective and individual responsibility for climate change among the general public that will result in meaningful and effective individual and collective response/action with respect to adapting to climate change.

Given the importance of contractors, engineers & architects in the national development of the country, a seminar has been scheduled for Tuesday September 26, 2017 at the Dolphins Conference Room, Bay Gardens Hotel, from 9 am, to engage these professionals.

It is anticipated that the seminar—which will also be attended by plumbers, carpenters and masons—will benefit from an opportunity to dialogue on how best to factor climate change considerations into all works undertaken, to communicate the importance of adapting to climate change, and to understand and appreciate how such adaptation can be integrated into the whole life cycle of projects.