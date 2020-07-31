Contract killings now a big business in Saint Lucia

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Apparently, contract killings or the hitmen-for-hire business have not only become prevalent in other Caribbean islands, especially in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago but Saint Lucia as well.

According to a CMC report, Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Senator Hermangild Francis told a local radio station on Thursday that is he worried that crime has become a “big business” in Saint Lucia and that the hitmen are well known to law enforcement and are being monitored.

“Crime is now big business in Saint Lucia,” he is quoted as saying by CMC.

“There are people who are known hitmen in Saint Lucia and these guys will not hesitate if they get the right amount of money to put a hit on you,” Francis said.

Francis noted that contract killings and hitmen are not new to Saint Lucia but the issue has become more prevalent, CMC reported.

He said there are less than 10 known hitmen in Saint Lucia but “but their names keep coming up over and over and over again”. He described them as extremely dangerous.

He further explained: “We have leads and we are pursuing those leads but these guys are extremely, extremely smart. Our information indicates that they travel but they don’t carry their weapons with them so their weapons are actually brought to them to do a particular hit at a particular location. So even if you stop them on the streets, you will not get any weapon on them.”