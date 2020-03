Share This On:

(St Lucia News Online) – A construction worker was killed in what appears to be a freak accident in Gros Islet.

Reports recieved indicate the man fell off a roof at a site.

At this point the circumstances leading to the fall is unknown.

The identity of the man also remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be published as soon as it becomes available.

