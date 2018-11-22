Construction of new wing at St. Jude the best option says PM Chastanet

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanent has said the construction of a new wing at St. Jude Hospital is the best option the government has to address the health services issues in the southern part of the island.

Addressing the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce last week, he said that option is the cheapest and fastest one and it took the government some nine months to conduct an assessment in order to arrive at that decision.

“We believe that is the best option that we have,” he stated. “We can actually build a facility, cheaper and faster by just building a new wing at that facility and certainly being able to meet the expansion of Vieux Fort.”

He said the project will be a medium to long-term solution to Vieux Fort that will be of international standards.

Chastanet said his government is working hard to bring relief to the workers at St. Jude, which is now located at the George Odlum Stadium, and residents of the south.

“We know the challenges that exist at the stadium and we are working with the staff as best as possible to make them as comfortable as possible,” he stated. “But we recognize and understand the frustration by both the people who are working there as well as the citizens who depend on it. Many of them come from my own constituency, so I get the pressure every time that I go down.”

According to Chastanet, the project has to be done right way.

“I can assure you and I can assure all Saint Lucians that you will be very proud of the development,” he stated.

The hospital was relocated to the stadium after it was destroyed by fire in 2009.