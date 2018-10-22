Constaintine wins Athlete of the Week

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s Udoka Claudina Constantine is the Butler Community College Athlete of the Week for October 22, 2018, as presented by the US Marines.

Last week, the sophomore cross country runner from Soufriere, Saint Lucia was the top finisher for the Butler Grizzly women at this year’s edition of the Ollie Isom Invitational, coming in as the runner-up at the home meet on Wednesday at Wartick Ranch.

Constantine finished in a time of 21:16 for the 5k race. Earlier in the season (15 September, to be specific) she was clocked at 20:14.7 to finish 44th at the Southern Stampede 5K cross country run,

The Butler women head to Garden City on Saturday for the Jayhawk Conference/Region VI Championships. Last year, competing for Essex County Community College at the NJCAA D1 Cross Country Championships, Constantine finished 191st in 21:31.0, a time she has bettered in every race this year.

Turning 19 in November, Constantine is a former inter-schools champion in Saint Lucia.