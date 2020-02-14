Conservationists frown on illegal dumping practices near nature site

Share This On:

(GIS) – Conservationists have expressed disapproval over the illegal dumping of waste near the causeway leading to the Pigeon Island National Landmark. Derelict containers, bulky waste, green waste, and construction and demolition material all form part of the refuse being dumped at a private lot near the Pigeon Island causeway.



The National Conservation Authority (NCA), the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA), the Saint Lucia National Trust, the Landings and Sandals Grande are all in agreement that the practice is detrimental to the Saint Lucia’s tourism product, the environment and the health of the country.

General Manager of the National Conservation Authority, Jacinta Lee, expressed her displeasure with the practice, as not too long ago, the authority made a plea to residents about the disposal of waste on the island’s beaches.

While the Solid Waste Management Authority does not have jurisdiction over private property, the organization is appealing to those practicing the illegal act to dispose of their waste at the official site, the Deglos Sanitary Landfill.

Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet, Hon. Lenard Montoute, said this particular site is not the only one in his constituency where waste is being disposed of illegally. He cautioned residents to do the right thing, not just for the environment, but for their health.

A clean-up activitiy for the area will be held on Saturday, February 29.

