Congrats team Ted – 2018 Commercial League kicks off Friday

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The St. Lucia Basketball Federation recently concluded its SLBF Celebrity Fundraising Event. This event took place on Sunday Aug 26th, 2018 where Team Scady played Team Ted.

At the end of the night Team Ted emerged victorious winning a clincher 52-50 at the end of the 4th quarter. The games MVP selected by fan vote was Glenn Antoine.

The SLBF would like to take the opportunity to thank its partners and sponsors: Acid Kreationz, Blazin FM, Vybe Radio, YouthSPAC, Flow, Supermalt, Carib Beer, Peter & Company Distribution, Climax, Blue Waters, Courtesy Car Rentals & Carib Live for their contribution.

2018 Commercial Basketball League

The 2018 Commercial Basketball League in Association with St. Lucia Sports online kicks off this Friday Aug 31st at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Come see the 2017 champs PCD play St. Lucia Teachers Union from 7pm followed by Financial Services vs Sandals Blazers at 9pm. Following Friday’s games, subsequent games will be Wednesday September 5th and Thursday September 6th, 2018.

The following teams are in the 2018 CBL:

GROUP A GROUP B

Team 1 Peter & Company Distribution Team 2 Financial Services

Team 3 St. Lucia Teachers Union Team 4 Sandals Resorts

Team 5 CSA Team 6 RSLPF

Team 7 WASCO Team 8 SLFS

Team 9 Media Team 10 Royalton

All preliminary games entry fees are $5. The CBL is also a fundraising venture for the SLBF and during a few games we will have free throw competitions for a chance to win Flow packages and much more.

See you there!