Confirmed: Youth leader and entrepreneur Cornelius George has died

Pin +1 Share 328 Shares

(SNO) – Saint Lucians from all walks of life are today mourning the untimely passing of the well-known charismatic youth leader, Cornelius ‘Emz’ George, also known as the ‘Dapper Gentleman’.

George’s death was confirmed by President of the Castries Central Youth and Sports Council (CCYSC), Kezia St. Brice, who was very emotional when contacted by our newsroom on Wednesday, July 25

She told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that George, who was elected first vice president of the revamped CCYSC – a branch of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council (SLNYC) – on November 18, 2017, had collapsed at work, the Registry, as a result of a suspected heart condition and was in a coma until his passing.

She could not immediately recall the date he collapsed at work, however after some research, our newsroom was able to reveal that it was on Thursday, July 5 that calls were made across social media for persons to donate blood for the ailing youth.

George, who is originally from Micoud but lived on the Morne, Castries, was not only active in his community, but was known across the island as a model, personal trainer, photographer and entrepreneur through his businesses, Dapper Fitness and The Candid Guy Visuals.

SNO understands that George always had a heart problem but it was hard to tell because he was always upbeat, physically active, and charming.

Our newsroom was told that he suffered several strokes in the past but recovered.

A source close to the deceased also told us that a few days ago George “opened his eyes and moved his fingers” while being hospitalised but then came the “shocking” news that he has passed away.

As expected many tributes have been pouring out on Facebook – most of them expressing shock at his passing:

Valma Anthony: You fought a good fight.. You did.. God had a better plan for you this time my friend.. RIP.. 😥

Nicolai Lansiquot: Not the news I was expecting this morning, Cornelius Emz George rest easy. Step together play the game #SMCCLASSOF06 stay strong

Valdez Sausuke Antonio Franklin: Jah boy .. Cornelius Emz George you will be greatly missed my my brother.. we went from boys to men so it’s not easy hearing about your departure DAPPER IN PEACE my extravagant friend

Alia Bee: Wow. Life is sooo short ! RIP Cornelius Emz George

St. Lucia News Online expresses its sincere condolences to George’s friends and family in this difficult time.