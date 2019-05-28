Concerns and hardships of Saint Lucia fishers to be addressed at press conference

Fishers and the fishing community continue be negatively impacted by the closure of the St. Lucia Fish Marketing Corporation Ltd. (SLFMC) and these concerns will be addressed at a press conference on Wednesday, May 29 by the St. Lucia Fisherfolk Cooperative Society Ltd., according to a notice inviting media operatives to attend the conference.

“President of the St. Lucia Fisherfolk Cooperation Society, Ms. Dannie James, who is also the

President of Goodwill Fishermen Cooperative Society Ltd of Vieux Fort, will address issues concerning

the status of the St. Lucia Fish Marketing Corporation and its impact on the fishing community generally

and the fishers in particular along with other related matters,” the Society said in the notice statement.

The press conference is scheduled to take place on the premises of the SLFMC in Sans Souci, Castries, commencing at 9:30 a.m.



In his 2017 Budget Address, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet had announced that his administration would close or restructure government agencies deemed unprofitable and a burden on taxpayers.

The fishing corporation, the St. Lucia Marketing Board (SLMB) and Radio Saint Lucia are some of the

statutory bodies that have been affected. However, the SLMB was reopened after it was closed in March 2019.

The SLFMC closed its doors and made all staff members redundant on March 1, 2019 after being in existence for 26 years. In a letter to employees in February, Timothy Green, chairman of the SLFMC, said economic conditions have made the company un-viable and hence is unable to continue operation.

“A review of the performance of the SLFMC has shown the organization has been unable to effectively and efficiently execute its mandate and is confronted with significant losses and working capital deficiencies,” Green said in the letter.

Shortly after the fishing corporation’s closure, Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, called on the minister for the fishing sector, Ezechiel Joseph, to address the plight of Vieux Fort fishers.

“It would appear that no thought was given to the continuing need of fishers for ice to undertake their fishing operations when the Government closed down the operations of the Fish Marketing Corporation,” Dr. Anthony said in a press release on March 4. The former prime minister added: “Normally, this is the high season to catch pelagic species of fish, namely, dolphin, kingfish, and tuna. The peak month is March. Fishers require ice daily for their bait as well as ice when they return to land, to protect their catches. No provision was made for the supply of ice to the fishers. Already, the catches for this season have been low and further disruption will undoubtedly impact the supply of fish to the local market. “The treatment meted out to the fishers of Vieux Fort is both unacceptable and unconscionable. Fishers are as important as other stakeholders in the economy and they must be treated fairly and with respect. I trust the Minister will heed my advice and resolve this problem without any further delay.” The St. Lucia Fish Marketing Corporation Limited had been in existence since 1984 and was known to be the island’s largest supplier of processed and packaged local fish and imported seafood.

