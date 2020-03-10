CONCACAF President condolence message

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – I write to offer my sincere condolences following the tragic news of the passing of Andre Ryder Charlery, President of the Micoud Football League.

I know that Andre, or Ryder as he was known, was a fully engaged member of the St Lucia Football Association (SLFA). He was clearly very committed to developing football across the country and did a huge amount of work to enhance the Micoud Football League.

My thoughts, and those of everyone at Concacaf, are with Ryder’s family, all his friends and colleagues and of course you and everyone at the SLFA.

Please let us know if there is anything we can do to support you at this difficult time.

