Concacaf confirms details of 25th Extraordinary Congress on June 4

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) confirmed details of its 25th Extraordinary Congress, to be held in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019.

The Congress, which is constituted by Concacaf’s Member Associations, will commence at 12:00 pm (local time) at Le Meridien Etoile.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani will preside over the Congress, which will count with the participation of all 41 Concacaf member associations and the Concacaf Council. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and guests from the international football community will be in attendance.

Following the Congress, Concacaf will unveil its first-ever women’s football strategy.

