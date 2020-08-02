By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Primary Health Care Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the public that the community eye screening clinic will be available only on a Wednesday from 8 a.m. in the following communities for the month of August 2020.

· August 5, 2020 – Babonneau Multi-Purpose Centre

· August 12, 2020 – Mon Repos Community Centre

· August 19, 2020 – Grande Riviere Wellness Centre

· August 26, 2020 – Anse La Raye Wellness Centre

All persons coming to use the eye screening services must wear a mask and adhere to the rules of physical distancing. Before entering the facility, a person’s hands will be sanitized with an alcohol-based solution.

The Ministry of Health will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic.