Community climate change project launched

(GIS) – The Malgretoute Community Action Trust (MCAT) in Micoud has partnered with the Premium Cocoa Producers Association (PCPA) on an exciting Climate Change and Resource Management Project.

The project, launched on Sunday, March 11, at the Malgretoute Community Center, is geared at promoting sustainable livelihoods through a public-private partnership that builds capacity and provides economic opportunities for the people of Malgretoute.

The project will also contribute to climate-smart practices for flood mitigation and response planning for the improved environmental management of the Malgretoute, Micoud community.

MCAT and PCPA believe that the project will develop community members and as a result will bring a sense of togetherness among residents.

Public Relations Officer, Lea St. Clair, said there is urgent need to cater to the disaster prone community through climate change projects.

“It is our responsibility as a community to work together for the development and well-being of our families and improve the standard of living in our communities.”

All community members are invited to participate in the Climate Change and Resource Management Project.