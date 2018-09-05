Don't Miss
Commonwealth Writers Prize 2019 is open to submissions

By Commonwealth Writers
September 5, 2018
(COMMONWEALTH WRITERS) – The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2,000–5,000 words) in English.

Regional winners receive £2,500 and the overall winner receives £5,000. Translated entries are also eligible, as are stories written in the original Bengali, Chinese, Kiswahili, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan and Tamil. The competition is free to enter.

The submission window for the 2019 Prize is open and will close 1 November 2018.

Go to http://www.commonwealthwriters.org for more information.

