COMMENTARY: We can’t change the world, but we can change a few people

The world will hardly ever be as peaceful and conducive for living as we imagine or hope for it to be. Therefore, changing the world will continue to be exactly what it ought to be: ‘A Utopian Dream!’
We’d continually need to readjust ourselves to cohabit with fraudsters, terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers, rapists, domestic abusers, corrupt politicians, extortionist preachers, promoters of gender discrimination, religious/cultural extremists and other variety of criminals we can’t seem to get rid of, since humans aren’t wired to live alone. I guess, that’s one heck of a price we must pay for companionship!
To the few hopefuls (of which I belong) who nurse huge ambitions of changing certain aspects of the world through ideological reforms, it begins with the courageous decision to confront the status quo. Well, a great decision I must admit, but it will be quite naïve to think that the world would hurriedly plunge itself into sober reflection in an attempt to change, just because we said so.
On the brighter side, while we take heavy blows of criticism from conservatives who either constructively disagree with us or simply hate our guts, we may have gotten a few other people nodding along in agreement.
Confronting the political or religious status quo, as well as its cultural and ideological cousins will assuredly hit some nerves, but the courage to stand firm in our belief for change can’t afford to cower in fright or defeat because no one seems to agree. Two, three or more people out of a disagreeing multitude, could be slowly catching up on our thoughts and that’s quite an impact!
We can’t change the entire world for the better, but maybe, the few people we reach out to, who likewise, reciprocate to other people can have a good shot at it!
Bio: Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian writer, poet and social reformer.
The following is stated in the article: "...huge ambitions of changing certain aspects of the world through ideological reforms..."
The article is suitably vague enough so as to give the politically-correct non-substantive navel gazing that one might see in a motivational poster in an office.
Be very, very mindful of such language.
"Ideological reforms"?
Too often, the term "ideological reforms" is nothing but veiled, populist code-speak for the export of a religion's belief system and its goal-based, planned and aggressive imposition that often involves the a bigoted, fundamentalist strain of the religion or belief system on the targeted peoples or society.
In an earlier article, the theme was "Jehovah's Witnesses don't belong with the rest of the world."
http://www.thebahamasweekly.com/publish/independent-viewpoints-not-of-the-bahamas-weekly/Nimi_Princewill_Jehovah_s_Witnesses_Don_t_Belong_With_The_Rest_Of_The_World53729.shtml
Perhaps the author believes that JH's should be rounded up and be forced to live in their own separate state. Take a look at the sentiments of certain elements of the American population --- substitute the words in the title "Jehovah's Witnesses" for the term "Blacks", and the sentiment would likely be agreed with by a few million Americans.
Logic dictates that this JH theme is most likely included somewhere hidden behind the author's message of hope.
After Jehovah's Witnesses, whose next in this message of hope? Christians? Hindus? Buddhists? Atheists?
Another article:
WHY IT IS TREACHEROUS TO DISRESPECT JUDAS ISCARIOT!
"Judas Iscariot, deserves a lot more respect from the Christian community. As a matter of fact, in solidarity to this great heroic biblical figure, one of my boys will bear ‘Judas’ as a middle name when he arrives in the nearest future"
http://nyamile.com/2017/04/21/why-it-is-treacherous-to-disrespect-judas-iscariot/
Make your own conclusions...
Never give up Nimi! Throughout history individual have made a difference in the course of humanity. For good and evil. Emagine what would happen if the idealist all give up! Keep on fighting man!