Commentary: Research, the Truth and the Burden of Proof – What’s Good for the Goose(d)?

The non-political message/article below, posted originally on Facebook by its author Miguel B. Fevrier, is fully endorsed by the management of St. Lucia News Online, in support of press freedom and the rights of journalists.

For years now, I have observed the many criticisms of the media; some warranted, others quite the opposite.

There are criticisms however, while unfair, are understandable, particularly coming from individuals who are not privy to the challenges encountered by most, if not all of the 30+ media houses on Saint Lucia. And mind you, these challenges are not endemic to Fair Helen, as my colleagues across the length and breadth of the Caribbean have essentially articulated these same issues.

I may, in a future publication, deal with the aforementioned in detail, but for now, let’s focus on the caption:

I note the ad nauseam demands to “JOURNALISTS” (cue in gruff Richard Frederick voice) by the Richard Fredericks, Christopher Huntes, Rick Waynes, Andre Pauls, Yardies, et cetera to do their “research”, and in light of an exchange between the Prime Minister and a colleague this past week, it would be remiss of me to not come to his defense.

First off, there’s no two ways about it: The Prime Minister was WRONG to say that he will not entertain questions “regurgitated from the opposition”.

Mr. Prime Minister, need I remind you that you were in opposition, only a few years ago, albeit in a political, rather than parliamentary role. The media facilitated your every question to the then government, even in cases where they were just assertions, not backed up by any documentary evidence. Why should the situation be any different now? I beg of you to please not continue a trend which has plagued our two main political parties for eons, where they appear to need the media when they want to get into office, but upon assuming office, the media is viewed as Government Enemy #1.

Furthermore, our politicians must also be minded that in the heirarchy of allegiance and accountability, the people come first, political party afterwards.

The Parliament of the People consists of both Her Majesty’s Opposition and the Government side, the latter of whom holds the majority. Holding that majority however, does not negate or make any less significant the contribution of those holding the minority, as they are duly elected by the people. Any question emanating from the opposing side, however silly it may appear, should be treated as a question from the people, whom both of you represent in the House and not that from a political party. To say that you are not going to entertain questions from the Opposition is, in my mind, an indirect scoff at the people of Saint Lucia.

That said, as I mentioned a few paragraphs up, the word “research” has been bandied about by various talk show hosts, and the public in general, where the local media is concerned; the direct quote: “Those journalists do no research, no investigative journalism”.

Now the Prime Minister has jumped aboard the bandwagon with this week’s exchange with my colleague, essentially asking him if he researched the information before asking the question.

Now, I can think of many words to describe that notion, but let’s leave it there, shall we?

So here goes:

In its most basic of definitions, research is careful and organised study or gathering of information about a specific topic.

I focus on this part which says “gathering of information”. It appears that in the minds of many, gathering of information means sticking one’s head into an encyclopedia, searching the internet, or relying on public servants for leaked documents. What happened to asking questions? Isn’t that information gathering as well? And more so, if someone makes an utterance with authority, what is wrong with asking for clarity, or the source of this information if they are not the original source?

Here’s a simple breakdown, of what led to the exchange:

– The Prime Minister makes a statement in the House.

– Opposition, via press conference, asks him for the source of this information.

– Journalist tells PM the Opposition is asking for the source of the information

– Prime Minister then says “ask your own question, don’t regurgitate from the opposition”.

– Journalist asks question again, minus the reference to the opposition.

– Prime MInister asks “Have you done your research?” and proceeds to question the journalist

– Other journalist asks “Sir, the opposition is asking for the source of this information”

– After back and forth, PM says something to the effect of “Sir, the information is there, go research”

Six minutes of both the Prime Minister and the media’s precious time wasted in what could have simply been cut short by saying: “I got the information from (insert government department here)” or “this is the result of police intelligence which we cannot go into detail about right now, but will at a later date” Simple, story done, for now.

As my dear friend, relative and colleague Russell Lake loves to utter, almost as much as he “luh luh luh luh luuuuuuhhhvvves” himself (smile Lakey), “In the absence of information, there is speculation”.

In law, there is a term ‘onus probandi’, or simply The Burden of Proof, which is essentially the obligation of a party to prove their assertion or claim. Therefore, Mr. Prime Minister, please understand that you were the one who made the bold assertion, and we as journalists were well within our right to ask for your source of information.

Best wishes to you Mr. Prime Minister, and parliamentarians on both sides of the House.

I hope that you all take this piece of criticism in stride, and view it as a small lesson in improving media relations.