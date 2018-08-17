Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Commentary: Liberty of the press

By Melanius Alphonse
August 17, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Melanius Alphonse

Donald Trump has stared down the media with contempt, as “dishonest”, “scum”, “horrible people”, which has now become a rally ritual for Tropical Trump – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia.

Hijacked by political and economic influence on reporting real news, not the least of commentaries that make some “eyebrow-raising observations”.

Systemic corruption has encouraged distrust, and attacks on press freedom reverberate equally to undermine our democracy with “alternative facts” reporting.

Worse still, the state has no business mandating what can and should not be reported.

Truth and transparency are safeguards to freedom. Therefore we must commit to stave off the new status quo, denounce censorship, falsehood and distortions, in exchange for an open, free and accessible society.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.