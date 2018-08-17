Commentary: Liberty of the press

Donald Trump has stared down the media with contempt, as “dishonest”, “scum”, “horrible people”, which has now become a rally ritual for Tropical Trump – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia.

Hijacked by political and economic influence on reporting real news, not the least of commentaries that make some “eyebrow-raising observations”.

Systemic corruption has encouraged distrust, and attacks on press freedom reverberate equally to undermine our democracy with “alternative facts” reporting.

Worse still, the state has no business mandating what can and should not be reported.

Truth and transparency are safeguards to freedom. Therefore we must commit to stave off the new status quo, denounce censorship, falsehood and distortions, in exchange for an open, free and accessible society.