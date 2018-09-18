Commencement of classes, Department of Continuing Education, SALCC

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Continuing Education (DOCE) of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is pleased to announce the commencement of classes for the new academic year. In addition to the regular part-time programme and access courses, the Department will be delivering several technical and practical offerings as well.

The programmes that can be pursued on a part-time basis via the DOCE include Business Administration, Office Administration, Criminal Justice and Social Work. Persons not desirous of pursuing full programmes, may register for individual courses from these various programmes. Technical courses are available in Electrical Installations, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and Plumbing. These courses are ideal for anyone with an interest in professional and or personal advancement, or persons desirous of acquiring skills to handle everyday household maintenance projects.

With the high costs associated with basic household maintenance issues, it would be a great investment of time and money to embark on a path to Do-it-Yourself.

Please feel free to browse the College’s website, visit the Department of Continuing Education on the ground floor of the main Administration building or give them a call at telephone number 457-7392 / 457-7375 for further information.