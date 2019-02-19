Colonial to sponsor Super50, home series

Share This On:

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 19, CMC – Cricket West Indies on Monday unveiled Bermuda-based insurance company, Colonial Group International, as the title sponsors of the Regional Super50 domestic championship.

In a glitzy ceremony at Sandals Barbados attended by the West Indies one-day side, CWI officials also announced CGI as title sponsors of the five-match One-Day International series against England which bowls off here Wednesday.

The Super50 has been without sponsorship for the last three editions since the NAGICO Insurances agreement ended, and CWI chief executive Johnny Grave, said the governing body was looking forward to a fruitful partnership with CGI.

“We are delighted to welcome Colonial Group International as the title partner of the One Day International Series, the Super50 and also as the official insurance partner of Cricket West Indies,” Grave said.

“The breadth and depth of Colonial’s partnership with us will benefit cricket across the region from communities and young families to professional cricketers and especially fans of both the Super50 and the Windies.”

He continued: “It also demonstrates that cricket remains a great platform to reach many fans and communities and we are truly excited to partner with Colonial whose ambitions to be number one in their field mirror our ambitions to strengthen cricket in the West Indies for millions of people.

“Cricket heroes inspire the next generation of children to play the game in their communities and this partnership will also aim to improve children’s health and activity through cricket.”

Barbados Cricket Association president and CWI director, Conde Riley, speaking on behalf of CWI president Dave Cameron, said the new partnership symbolised the continued strength of the Windies brand.

“We believe the Windies brand remains one of the strongest in the region. We’re globally recognised as a serious force. We’ve won five World Cups,” Riley said.

“Your commitment to partner with us is there an indication that you believe in the West Indies cricket brand.”

CGI’s chief executive, Naz Farrow, said the company was coming on board at critical juncture in West Indies cricket.

“The West Indies had a fantastic Test series victory over England and we hope that leads to even greater things for cricket in the Caribbean,” he noted.

“We believe that our partnership will help develop the sport at the grassroots level and build a great future for cricket.

“Colonial is fully committed to the local communities it operates in and shares the core values of CWI, building happy, healthy active lifestyles for millions of people, whilst inspiring and uniting communities worldwide.”

CGI boasts commercial operations in Bermuda, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands.