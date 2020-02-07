Don't Miss
Colleges and Institutes Canada to host a reception and launch of the Skills to Access the Green Economy Program (SAGE) in St Lucia

By SAGE
February 7, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) Director for Anglophone Africa and Caribbean, Susan Sproule is pleased to be coming to St. Lucia to host a reception and launch of the Skills to Access the Green Economy Program (SAGE).

The official reception will occur on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Bay Gardens Hotel and the official launch will occur at the same hotel on Tuesday morning commencing at 8:30 a.m. This $15M CAD program is funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada. Susan Sproule will be joined for the program inauguration by Benoit-Pierre Laramee, Minister Counsellor (Development) of the High Commission of Canada to Barbados and the OECS, Mr. Barrymore Felicien, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture as well as other government officials from St. Lucia.

The 5-year program will focus on increasing the capacity of local training institutions to deliver gender-sensitive skills training programs that meet economic and environmental needs in the region, by leveraging the expertise of Canadian colleges and institutes. The ultimate goal of the program is a more qualified labour force for employment in key economic sectors vulnerable to climate change.

The launch and the reception will start off a three-day orientation workshop where Canadian colleges and institutes meet with their partner Caribbean training institutions and review the program, deliverables and reporting formats. In St. Lucia, the program is focused on Climate Smart Agriculture and the Caribbean partners are Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and the National Skills Development Centre and their Canadian partners are Dalhousie University (Nova Scotia) in partnership with Algonquin College (Ottawa).

