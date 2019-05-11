Coconut Bay stages fourth annual Employee Health Fair

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The fourth annual Employee Health Fair organized by Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa was held on 3rd May 2019, with over two hundred and fifty staff members participating in the event.

This is one of the Human Resources Department’s proudest initiative, as we are aware of the alarming health issues on island, and want to instill the importance of health care in our employees.

This event would not have been successful without the continuous support from the different health care service providers (The Ministry of Health, St. Jude’s Hospital, Dr. Martial, Dr. Beaubrun, Mrs. Beaubrun-physiotherapist, Courts Optical), health care suppliers (Vulnerable Person’s Unit, Love Fitness and Chester Simaie Insurance Agency Brokers, Renwick & Company, M & C Drugstore, Vencia Lionel and Peter & Company).

Employees were provided with a variety of health care services including, pap smears, HIV and blood pressure testing, diabetes testing, counselling, eye examinations, Vaccinations, skin analysis, prostate exams etc.

We are indeed pleased with the outcome, and based on the reviews from the employees and organizers, it is an event which we would like to enhance and make even bigger and better for the upcoming years.

( 0 ) ( 0 )