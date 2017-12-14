Coconut Bay staff spearhead Christmas community outreach

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – A contingent of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa staff embarked on a mission of goodwill on Wednesday 6th December, 2017 in keeping with the spirit of the Christmas season.

The annual Christmas Outreach is undertaken each year targeting Schools, selected health or elderly institutions and needy persons within the community. Wednesday’s activity targeted the Vieux Fort Special Education Centre, Augier Combined School, Plain View Combined, Grace Combined, Desruisseaux Combined and the Pediatric ward at St Jude Hospital.

A second Christmas Outreach will take place on Wednesday 20th, December, 2017, with the distribution of hampers containing household and food items coupled with the rendition of carols to bring the joy and spirit of Christmas to our elderly and those in need.

The Christmas Outreach programme is spearheaded by the resort’s Sports & Social Committee whose mission statement is: “Enhancing the Wellbeing of Staff – Promoting Community Outreach”.

Resort General Manager, Zachary Frangos in commenting on this latest philanthropic gesture said: “We are proud that our staff can organize and undertake such a noble initiative, we encourage and support them. We are particularly pleased that this effort brings the goodwill and joy of Christmas to our neighbors and community. This is what the Coconut Bay Spirit is all about”.

We at Coconut Bay value the opportunity to contribute to the Saint Lucian tourism product and community. Our staff, management, directors and owner Gary Hendrickson extend a heartfelt expression of goodwill for the festive season and a New Year of progress and economic advancement to the Government and People of Saint Lucia.