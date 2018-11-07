Coconut Bay collaborates with St Lucia Tourism Authority in support of book on St Lucian adventure for children

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa collaborated with the St. Lucia Tourism Authority, Scholastic and Virgin Holidays in facilitating award-winning writer, Sara Grant to pen The Secret Treasures of Saint Lucia an adventure book for children.

The book captures a journey of discovery across the island by two 12-year old children, Jack a British guest at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Nyla, a St. Lucian.

The two navigate through an enthralling escapade and in the process expose readers to discovery and learning of the history, flora and fauna and general natural and cultural assets of the island. The writer uses real life experiences that are part of the day to day socio-cultural nuances of St. Lucians to bring the educational and learning adventure within the book alive.

Coconut Bay provided support for the process of producing the book by facilitating complimentary accommodation for the writer as well as organizing a visit to the Laborie Girls Primary School in June 2018. This visit provided the writer with an opportunity to interact with approximately 50 students who were able to present their own knowledge and experiences that informed the writing of Ms. Grant.On Tuesday, 22 nd , October, 2018, members of Coconut Bay’s staff returned to the Laborie Girls Primary School to present copies of the book making it possible for every student who participated during the June encounter to receive one with additional copies going to the school’s library.

Coconut Bay’s General Manager, Zachary Frangos welcomed the book referring to it as a “fantastic learning tool that can be a fun way for both visiting and local children to discover the wonderful attributes of our island as well as highlight our rich and diverse culture. We are proud to be part of this project and look forward to sharing the book with our future guests and young readers.”

Sara Grant is a British based writer who’s first young adult novel Dark Parties won the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Crystal Kite Award for Europe.