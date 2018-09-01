Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa announces closure for refurbishment

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa will close during September 2018 and reopening on October 1, 2018 with planned enhancements including many important behind-the-scenes upgrades that will improve facilities and the overall guest and staff experience.

“This year as we continue our slate of enhancements during Coconut Bay’s annual September closure we are focusing on some major back-of-house modernizations that will positively affect our staff as well as the service they provide our guests, says Mark Adams, CEO of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa. “Of course, we continue to enrich our Premium All-Inclusive amenities that deliver the wow factor our guests have come to expect — from revamped menus for exciting new dining options to a redesigned look for our main Coconut Walk restaurant that is sure to be a guest favourite.”

Restaurants at Coconut Bay will be the focus of much of the scheduled renovations.

The resort’s Jerk Treehouse Restaurant, a quirky poolside eatery constructed around a large seagrape tree, has proved so popular with guests that the top-floor kitchen will be expanded to meet demand for Caribbean favourites from spicy grilled jerk, breadfruit and festival to homemade ginger beer and freshly squeezed sugarcane juice.

New kitchens will also be installed in two of the resort’s four à la carte specialty restaurants, the creole-inspired Calabash and Silk serving modern Asian cuisine. They will both also debut new menus along with the alfresco Seaside and adults-only Veranda where the Fresh Catch of the Day signature dish will include locally caught, predatory Lionfish.

Coconut Walk, the resort’s main restaurant serving local, American and international cuisine at breakfast, lunch and dinner at eight independent stations, will get a facelift that includes a new lighting scheme, murals and tiled columns.

A new state of the art oven will help the Coconut Bay’s bakers keep up with demand for their fresh baked bread, delicious croissants, Danish pastries and more. The Stargazers Lounge, a beautiful evening spot for doing just that, will get a new tile floor and furniture including seating around the fire pit.

The fourth floor of the family-friendly Splash wing will get new awnings providing shade to premium category rooms. The zero-entry Splash Pool, one of five pools at the resort, will be completely resurfaced inside and out. The thatch-covered Tiki Canopy will be expanded to the Splash Bar to meet guest demand for the perfect spot for relaxing in the shade. For those looking to take in some sun, the oceanfront deck behind the activity pool will be replaced to accommodate additional loungers and private parties.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sea turtle conservation the resort will also be expanding its “Skip the Straw, Save a Turtle” initiative to the adults-only Harmony Pool Bar and the Splash Pool Swim-up Bar where straws will no longer be used reducing pollution on the beach and keeping the nesting turtles and hatchlings safe. The program previously rolled-out to guests at the Paradise Beach Bar where signage serves both to notify guests of the program and alert them to the resort’s longstanding turtle conservation program.

Other improvements will include a new roof for The Cove, the resort’s expansive outdoor dining and entertainment venue; new décor, paint and upgraded changing rooms at the 11,000 square foot oceanfront Kai Mer Spa; and in the Lobby a duty-free retail jewellery store will open in a prominent location next to the 24-hour Coffee and Tea Corner.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is Saint Lucia’s award-winning Premium All-Inclusive with amenities and facilities that begin with in-room complimentary Wi-Fi, and mini fridges stocked with bottled water in both the family-friendly Splash and adults-only Harmony wings. Nine restaurants offer unlimited à la carte and buffet dining at indoor, outdoor and stunning oceanside locations and there is never a charge for top-shelf liquor at seven bars.