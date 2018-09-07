Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa Job Fair update

Pin +1 Share 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Following the resounding success of the first leg of its pre-season Job Fair held on September 5th, 2018, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa announces an update in reference to the second leg of this exercise scheduled for Friday, 21st, September, 2018.

Based on the subscription during the first leg of the Job Fair, the hotel has decided to focus its call for the September 21st leg of the exercise to two disciplines, i.e. persons with HVAC (Heating and Ventilation Air Conditioning) experience or qualification and the kitchen department for persons with experience or interest in working as cooks or stewarding. In the case of the later discipline, no experience is required, training will be provided towards alignment with company needs.

Individuals interested in working in the areas listed above, are invited to attend the second leg of the Job Fair at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa on Friday 21st, September, 2018 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Candidates are required to attend with their CVs and supporting certificates along with two professional references.

Successful individuals must be prepared to work flexible schedules, i.e. night, day, holidays and weekends.

Submission of valid health cards and Police records will also be necessary.

Please note that the Job Fair is not limited to persons from the south of the island.