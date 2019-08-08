Coco Palm completes suite upgrade

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Coco Palm has launched their newly renovated Pool and Garden View Suites to the trade during the recent North America Showcase held on the island which gives guests a truly inspired new look.

The contemporary décor follows on from the upgraded 48 Pool and Garden View rooms in 2018. The suites have continued the new contemporary look which was launched with the new lobby and executive lounge introduced last year with local interior designer Loraine Moffat and team from Inside Out.

“We were proud to introduce our new suites during Showcase where we had the opportunity to offer a first-hand walkthrough of our new rooms,” noted Managing Director Mark Ferguson. “It was very encouraging to see the response from both the trade and our partners who saw the new look and for some it was the first time they had seen our renovations” Ferguson noted.

The fourth-floor suites all offer a modern and clean finish with aqua blue and green tones complemented with silver-finished bedside lamps and luggage rack at the foot of the bed. The feature wall behind the super king size bed is a warm hessian textured weave finish while the lounge area is wallpapered in a green and blue marble effect. White wooden shutters have been custom made locally for the bay windows offering a contemporary look throughout. Eleven of the twelve suites feature a pull-out aqua upholstered sofa bed with two armchairs in tropical fabric.

Lighting has been enhanced with a Feng Shui friendly globe chandelier along with a floor lamp with a marble base, ideal for reading. Electrical outlets have also been enhanced with dual 110 and 220 sockets and USB ports both bedside and in the lounge. Suites can cater for a family of four with two kids under 12 years or for three adults. All main bathrooms in the suites are finished with a granite top, silver hardware with double sinks and backlit lighting above.

The signature suite will officially be named the ‘Darren Sammy Suite’ after Saint Lucia’s local cricket star as he was the first to stay in the suite when Coco Palm opened in 2006. The décor will reflect Saint Lucia’s sports hero offering a bespoke finish with a four-poster bed and gold velvet sofa with black and gold cone lighting with a sophisticated look which will no doubt cater to Coco Palm’s VIPs.

Coco Palm’s upgrade was influenced by a cleaner, brighter minimalistic look while maintaining the traditionally Creole décor maintaining the signature black and white tiles in the lobby. The executive lounge off the lobby is outfitted with signature West Indian cricket players decorating the walls, a Lavazza coffee station and local beer on tap, a large 50” TV to enjoy and laptop working stations available. This is most fitting given the number of cricket teams and heroes who have graced Coco Palm from it’s opening for Cricket World Cup in 2006.

