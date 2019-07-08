Don't Miss
Coast Guard calls off search for missing Carnival cruise ship crew member

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
July 7, 2019

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 37-year-old man who went overboard on the Carnival Victory.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said a crew member on the Carnival Victory “was witnessed going overboard” Thursday while the ship was returning to Miami.

The Coast Guard said the 37-year-old man went overboard about 30 miles northwest of Cuba.

After searching about 2,600 nautical miles, the Coast Guard was unable to find the man.

“We’ve been in contact with the crewmember’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult time for them,” Michael Mullen, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard’s 7th District, said in a statement. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

