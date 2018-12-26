CMU to support Jamaica’s efforts to establish blue economy

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) says it will implement several activities in 2019 to support the Jamaica government’s blue economy initiatives.

The blue economy is an emerging concept which relates to protecting, conserving and using sustainable marine resources.

“The development of a sustainable blue economy requires evidence-based science to inform policy and decision-makers in the formulation of strategies and the implementation of these strategies,” says Ambassador Joachim Schmillen, the vice-president of the CMU Caribbean Department.

He said much of the work will be undertaken by the Department’s Global Affairs section that was established in October this year.

Schmillen said that the CMU will be undertaking several projects in relation to the concept of the Blue Economy, including restoration of Hellshire Beach in Portmore; the development of a floating device called Jambin, which will float on a section of the ocean which is close to the University and will be capable to suck in all the debris floating in the sea.

He said while this invention originated in New Zealand, the CMU has adopted the concept to support the local Blue Economy initiative.

The CMU is also seeking funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the establishment of an Oyster Project with Schmillen, noting that that oysters, like other shellfish, have the capacity to clean waterways.

“Under a pilot project over 30,000 oysters will be used to clean and improve the water quality. Not only will it have a positive environmental impact with its proximity to Port Royal, but it will also provide income for the fisherfolk living in and around Port Royal,” he said.

The CMU has also applied to the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, which is mainly financed by the German government, to get money to install a mangrove nursery.

Schmillen said mangroves are important to the ecology of the country, and will be used as an educational trail for students and the general public to learn the importance of the mangroves.

Additionally, in support of the Jamaica government ban on single-use plastic to take effect in 2019, the CMU will introduce a waste separation project.