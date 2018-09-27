Don't Miss
Closure of WASCO offices ahead of impending storm

By WASCO
September 27, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Water and Sewerage Company Inc WASO wishes to advise the general public the due to impending storm conditions expected to affect St Lucia and the rest of the lesser Antilles later today September 27th 2018, our offices will be closed to the public from 2pm today.

The early closure is necessary in order to ensure that staff arrive home safely well ahead of the anticipated storm strike.

Additionally, all disaster protocols for the company have been activated and WASCO is in a state of preparedness for the likely effects of Tropical Storm Kirk.

At this time WASCO also takes the opportunity to remind and encourage our valued customers to initiate all water conservation measures to ensure that all households and businesses have an adequate supply of clean potable water ahead of the storm, our distribution system may be adversely affected during the passage of the storm.

