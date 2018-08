Closure of the Immigration Office on 17th and 20th August 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On August 17th and 20th, 2018, the Office of the Immigration Department in Castries will be closed in order for Caribbean Bank Note- CBN to undertake installation of new equipment on the passport issuing system. During this time passport applications cannot be processed neither printing of passports.

The department deeply apologizes for any inconvenience that the closure will cause to the public at this time of year. Work will resume on Tuesday 21st August,2018.