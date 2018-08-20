Closure of SLFA office
By SLFA
August 20, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Please be informed that the Offices of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. will be closed tomorrow from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.
This closure is to allow for a staff meeting at the aforementioned time at the office.
The office will reopen from 1:00 pm for normal duties.
Thanks for taking note.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2018-08-20