Closure of SLFA office

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Please be informed that the Offices of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. will be closed tomorrow from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

This closure is to allow for a staff meeting at the aforementioned time at the office.

The office will reopen from 1:00 pm for normal duties.

Thanks for taking note.