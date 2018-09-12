Don't Miss
Closure of school as a result of impending weather system

By Ministry of Education
September 12, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia MET Services and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) have indicated that St. Lucia is expected to get some heavy rainfall on Thursday September 13 into Friday September 14, 2018.

While St. Lucia is not under Tropical Storm Watch or Warning the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations in consultation with MET Services and NEMO have decided to take precautionary measures and wish to inform that all schools will be closed on Thursday 13 September 2018.

An announcement will be made as it relates to the reopening of schools on Friday and persons are asked to listen for OFFICIAL announcements on the media.

Persons are asked to stay informed and remain safe as we prepare for heavy rains associated with the weather system.

