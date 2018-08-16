Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Closure of Sans Souci Bridge

By Ministry of Infrastructure
August 16, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public of the closure of the Sans Souci Bridge from 6:00pm on 18th August 2018 to 4:00am on 20th August 2018.

This is to facilitate the reinstatement of joints along the bridge.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. There will be no access through the Sans Souci Bridge. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the road works.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.