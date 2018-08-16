Closure of Sans Souci Bridge

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public of the closure of the Sans Souci Bridge from 6:00pm on 18th August 2018 to 4:00am on 20th August 2018.

This is to facilitate the reinstatement of joints along the bridge.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. There will be no access through the Sans Souci Bridge. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the road works.