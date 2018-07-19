Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Closure of road section from Jeremie Street to Jn Baptiste Street roundabout from July 20th – 23rd 2018

By Ministry of Infrastructure
July 19, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that the section of road from Jn Baptiste Street Roundabout to Jeremie Street (Near Castries Market) will be closed from Friday July 20th (6:00pm) to Monday July 23rd at 6:00am.

This is to facilitate repairs to the grilles at this intersection.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused during the execution of these works.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.