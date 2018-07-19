Closure of road section from Jeremie Street to Jn Baptiste Street roundabout from July 20th – 23rd 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that the section of road from Jn Baptiste Street Roundabout to Jeremie Street (Near Castries Market) will be closed from Friday July 20th (6:00pm) to Monday July 23rd at 6:00am.

This is to facilitate repairs to the grilles at this intersection.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused during the execution of these works.