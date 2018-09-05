Closure of NEMO office

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) wishes to inform the public that its Secretariat located at Bisee, Castries will be closed on Friday, September 07, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is to facilitate their attendance at the funeral service of a parent of a member of staff.

NEMO takes this opportunity to apologize for any inconvenience caused and should it be necessary to contact the office; the following telephone numbers are provided: (758) 484-9860 or (758) 461-7623.