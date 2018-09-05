Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Closure of NEMO office

By NEMO
September 5, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) wishes to inform the public that its Secretariat located at Bisee, Castries will be closed on Friday, September 07, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is to facilitate their attendance at the funeral service of a parent of a member of staff.

NEMO takes this opportunity to apologize for any inconvenience caused and should it be necessary to contact the office; the following telephone numbers are provided: (758) 484-9860 or (758) 461-7623.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.